Coronavirus news live updates: Andhra, Tamil Nadu record highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 12.58 lakh on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 30,050 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day. Around 63.18 per cent people have recovered so far. Meanwhile, globally, coronavirus cases surged past 15 million as some of the worst-hit nations, such as the US, Brazil continued to record over 60,000 daily cases. Stay tuned for more updates.