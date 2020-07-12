Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi reports 1,573 Covid-19 cases; India's tally rises past 8.5-lakh mark

India's coronavirus cases cross the 8.5-lakh mark and the death toll surpasses 21,700. Recovery Rate further climbs up to 62.42%, while over 5.15 lakh Covid-19 patients have recovered. The nation has reported highest one-day surge of 28,637 new Covid-19 cases, 551 deaths in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.
Andhra Pradesh records new single-day high of 1,933 cases, 19 deaths
A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. The Covid-19 toll escalated to 328 as the state reported a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the government said in its latest bulletin.
Read more
Govt in talks with Japan to reduce bullet train project cost, make it more in line with 'Make in India'
Aimed at reducingthe cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and makingit more in line with the 'Make in India' intiative, the Centre is in talks with Japan to explore the possibility ofIndian companies taking some of the highly specialised engineering jobs.
Read more
9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests conducted in the national capital today. Total number of tests done so far stands at 789,853: Delhi Government - ANI
Tamil Nadu reports 68 deaths, 4244 new Covid-19 positive cases and 3,617 discharges today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,38,470 including 46,969 active cases and 1,966 deaths: State Health Department - ANI
1,573 Covid-19 cases, 2,276 recoveries & 37 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,12,494, including 89,968 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,155 active cases, & 3,371 deaths: Delhi Health Department
Number of Covid-19 cases reaches 1,191 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 256 cases are active: State Health Department
Up to Election Commission to decide when to hold Bihar Assembly polls: BJP
After insisting for weeks that the Bihar elections will be held as per the schedule, the BJP, in a major climbdown, has now conceded it was for the Election Commission to decide whether polls were possible or not during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Follow DH's coverage on the coronavirus so far
Welcome to our new coronavirus live blog, where we bring you the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic.
Follow DH's coverage on the coronavirus so far here