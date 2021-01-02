Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, 224 deaths; Vaccine rollout nod awaited

India reported 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, 22,926 recoveries, and 224 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Saturday. An Indian regulatory expert panel on Friday recommended emergency use authorization of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 – manufactured by Serum Institute in India - clearing the decks for an unprecedented campaign aimed at vaccinating 30 crore people in the next few months.A vaccination protocol has been evolved and the plan is to cover 300 million people in the first phase. But there is no reason for complacency. No one should lower the guard and go lax on the protocol because the virus is still in the air everywhere. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Covid-19 vaccine dry run set at the BBMP Primary Health Centre Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru. Credit: DH/BK Janardhan.
India reports 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, 22,926 recoveries, and 224 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held in Mysuru
Health Department officials will conduct a Covid-19 vaccine dry run in selectplaces in the Mysurudistricton Saturday.
Read more here
Britain opts for mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccinations, confounding experts
Amid a sputtering vaccine rollout and fears of a new and potentially more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, Britain has quietly updated its vaccination playbook to allow for a mix-and-match vaccine regimen. If a second dose of the vaccine a patient originally received isn’t available, or if the manufacturer of the first shot isn’t known, another vaccine may be substituted, health officials said.
Read more here
All states, UTs to begin dry run of Covid-19 vaccine today
As an Indian regulatory expert panel on Friday recommended emergency use authorisation of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, all the states are set to undertake a dry run on January 2 so that they can sort out possible logistical challenges before the vaccine is rolled out commercially.
Read more here
Schools, colleges in Karnataka reopen to good attendance
Schools and colleges across Karnataka witnessed an overwhelming turnout on Friday as they reopened after a gap of nearly 10 months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more here
Covid-19 vaccine closer, but don’t lower guard
The recent discovery of a mutation of the coronavirus, called N501Y, first in the UK and later in some other countries, has caused renewed concern over the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when its spread was considered to be slowing down in some parts of the world, including in India, and the vaccination process has started in a few countries.
Read more here
Expert panel approves Serum Institute's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
An Indian regulatory expert panel on Friday recommended emergency use authorization of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 – manufactured by Serum Institute in India - clearing the decks for an unprecedented campaign aimed at vaccinating 30 crore people in the next few months.
Read more here