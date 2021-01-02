Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, 224 deaths; Vaccine rollout nod awaited

India reported 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, 22,926 recoveries, and 224 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Saturday. An Indian regulatory expert panel on Friday recommended emergency use authorization of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 – manufactured by Serum Institute in India - clearing the decks for an unprecedented campaign aimed at vaccinating 30 crore people in the next few months.A vaccination protocol has been evolved and the plan is to cover 300 million people in the first phase. But there is no reason for complacency. No one should lower the guard and go lax on the protocol because the virus is still in the air everywhere. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.