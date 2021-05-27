Coronavirus News Live: Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 & above

India's Covid recovery rate has increased, and daily positivity rate was at 9.42%, under 10% for second consecutive day. States like Tamil Nadu are seeing a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with over 28,000 patients discharged after treatment. Meanwhile, scientists may have found the cause behind the post-vaccine blood clots. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
BBMP hospital beds to be allotted through queue system
Any Covid patient who calls the BBMP war room or helpline for booking the hospital bed will be given an auto-generated queue number, the number of people on the wait list and the number of patients in hospitals.
Death in the Himalayas: Poverty, fear, stretched resources propel India's Covid-19 crisis
Devi's death on Sunday is a sign of how poverty, fear and a lack of facilities are adding to Covid-19 fatalities in remote villages, where many shun tests for fear of testing positive and being forced to go to hospital far from home.
Houses of home-isolation patients red-taped, sanitised
As part of its revision of home-isolation rules for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, the BBMP has revived its micro-containment and sanitisation methods.
Joe Biden asks US intelligence community to probe origin of Covid-19
President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked US intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.
Concern as Covid deaths mount amid drop in cases in Bengaluru
Covid’s second surge in the city is being described as an epidemic of contradictions. This is because there have been large death disclosures in recent days though discharges are at an all-time high and new case numbers are plummeting.
Seeking a pill to cure Covid-19: Drugmakers eye alternative to vaccines
The hunt is on for a coronavirus treatment that can be taken as a pill soon after a confirmed positive, halting the disease in its tracks so that cases that might have been severe end up being nothing more than a bad cold.
German researchers tie cold viruses used to deliver Covid-19 vaccine to rare blood clot risk
German researchers on Wednesday said that based on laboratory research, they believed they have found the cause of the rare but serious blood clotting events among some people who received Covid-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.
Pfizer informs Govt of India that its Covid vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 & above and can be storied at 2-8 degrees for over a month. They also discussed indemnity protection against liabilities before they bring vaccines to India: Sources - ANI