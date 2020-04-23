Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 23

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 23

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2020, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 09:26 ist
Barricades set up on the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) to restrict public movement during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 21,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 1.65 lakh people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 21,359 as of April 23.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 678

State Positive Cases Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 0
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0
Assam 35 1
Bihar 141 2
Chandigarh 27 0
Chhattisgarh 36 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0
Daman and Diu 0 0
Goa 7 0
Gujarat 2272 103
Haryana 264 3
Himachal Pradesh 39 2
Jharkhand 46 3
Karnataka 427 17
Kerala 437 3
Lakshadweep 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 1552 76
Maharashtra 5649 269
Manipur 2 0
Meghalaya 12 1
Mizoram 1 0
Nagaland 1* 0
Delhi 2248 48
Puducherry 7 0
Punjab 257 16
Rajasthan 1935 27
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 1629 18
Telangana 943 23
Tripura 2 0
Uttar Pradesh 1449 21
Uttarakhand 46 0
West Bengal 423 15
Odisha 83 1
Andhra Pradesh 813 24
Jammu and Kashmir 407 5
Ladakh 18 0

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 3259

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

