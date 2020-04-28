Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 28

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 28

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 28 2020, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 07:31 ist
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard on a road at Ghazipur during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, April 27, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 29,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 29,400 as of April 28.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 923

State Positive Cases Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0
Assam 36 1
Bihar 345 2
Chandigarh 45 0
Chhattisgarh 37 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0
Daman and Diu 0 0
Goa 7 0
Gujarat 3548 162
Haryana 301 3
Himachal Pradesh 41 1
Jharkhand 103 3
Karnataka 512 20
Kerala 481 3
Lakshadweep 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 2165 110
Maharashtra 8590 369
Manipur 2 0
Meghalaya 12 1
Mizoram 1 0
Nagaland 1 0
Delhi 3108 54
Puducherry 7 0
Punjab 322 18
Rajasthan 2221 36
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 1937 24
Telangana 1003 26
Tripura 2 0
Uttar Pradesh 1986 31
Uttarakhand 51 0
West Bengal 649 20
Odisha 110 1
Andhra Pradesh 1177 31
Jammu and Kashmir 546 7
Ladakh 20 0

 

 

 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

 

No. of people discharged: 6184

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

