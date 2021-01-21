Coronavirus vaccine news updates: No vial of Covid-19 vaccine wasted in case of absenteeism, says Harsh Vardhan

Days after the launch of India's ambitious Covid-19 vaccination drive, 7.86 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the first phase. Ten cases of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday. Due to hesitancy and news about side effects from the vaccine, many beneficiaries are bailing on the inoculation. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Stay tuned for updates.
Hong Kong set to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before end of week
Hong Kong is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the week, with a warehouse in the financial centre being selected to store the vials, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee is set to approve use of the vaccine this week, clearing the way for the first round of one million inoculations after Lunar New Year, the report added, citing a government source. (Reuters)
Ecuador says first batch of 18 million contracted doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive
Ecuador said the first batch of 18 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines it contracted for with three pharmaceutical companies and the COVAX initiative arrived on Wednesday for a pilot plan with medical staff from public hospitals and nursing homes.
After several months of negotiations, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said the Andean nation had firm contracts with pharmaceutical companies Covaxx, Pfizer and AstraZeneca for the delivery of 10 million doses and with the global COVAX initiative, led by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, for 8 million additional doses. (Reuters)
No vial of Covid-19 vaccine getting wasted: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister clarified that no vial of Covid-19 vaccine is wasted in case a beneficiary fails to turn up for the vaccination. Vardhan was responding to a tweet by Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaramthat there is no point in wasting opened vials with unused doses.
Vardhan had taken to Twitter to dispel rumours and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine.