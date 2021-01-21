Coronavirus vaccine news updates: No vial of Covid-19 vaccine wasted in case of absenteeism, says Harsh Vardhan

Days after the launch of India's ambitious Covid-19 vaccination drive, 7.86 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the first phase. Ten cases of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday. Due to hesitancy and news about side effects from the vaccine, many beneficiaries are bailing on the inoculation. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Stay tuned for updates.