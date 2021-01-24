Coronavirus vaccine news updates: WHO Chief hails PM Modi and India's efforts in vaccine assistance to countries

In India's ambitious vaccination drive against Covid-10, over 12.7 lakh people have been inoculated so far. This comes amid hesitancy among health workers to get vaccinated due to reports of side effects and deaths, although authorities have said that there is no vaccine link in the latter. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Stay tuned for updates.
Help with vaccination push comes from unexpected businesses
While some retailers and pharmacy chains have been directly involved in the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations, more surprising is the number of companies that have offered help despite having little to do with health care.
Pushing on with vaccine drive amid no-shows
Three months before India rolled out its mega exercise to administer Covid-19 vaccines to 30 crore individuals, two independent research groups waved red flags about the hurdles that may crop up.
“The problem of vaccine hesitancy is strongly related to lack of trust in the government,” cautioned US and European researchers in another study in Nature Medicine.
WHO Chief hails India's vaccine assistance efforts
Mauritius receives India's vaccine gift
If poor countries go unvaccinated rich ones will pay, a study says
In monopolizing the supply of vaccines against Covid-19, wealthy nations are threatening more than a humanitarian catastrophe: The resulting economic devastation will hit affluent countries nearly as hard as those in the developing world.
This is the crucial takeaway from an academic study to be released Monday. In the most extreme scenario — with wealthy nations fully vaccinated by the middle of this year, and poor countries largely shut out — the study concludes that the global economy would suffer losses exceeding $9 trillion.
Vaccine 99 per cent safe: Telangana Health Minister
The Covid-19 vaccine is 99 per centsafe and it is important to get vaccinated, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender. "I believe that everyone will come forward for it in coming days," he said. (ANI)
UK extends councils' lockdown powers until July 17: Media
The British government has quietly extended coronavirus lockdown laws to give local councils in England the power to close pubs, restaurants, shops and public spaces until July 17, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident the vaccination programme is working. (Reuters)
'6,000 health workers in the Indian Army vaccinated'
Southern Army Commander Lt General CP Mohanty said on Saturday that he is proud of our country being at the forefront in the vaccination drive against Covid-19. "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, we havestarted administering the vaccine to our health workers. Around 6,000 of them have been vaccinated so far," he said. (ANI)
US passes 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases
The United States has now recorded 25 million coronavirus cases, reaching the threshold Saturday afternoon, according to a New York Times database.
Experts say that as staggering as that figure is, it significantly understates the true number of people in the country who have been infected and the scope of the nation’s failure to contain the spread of the virus.
The official tally works out to about one in every 13 people in the country, or about 7.6 per centof the population. (NYT)
Egypt to start Covid-19 vaccination campaign
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Saturday that Egypt would start rolling out a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign the following day with the Chinese-made Sinopharm jab.
"We are starting a vaccination drive tomorrow beginning with healthcare workers followed by those suffering from chronic diseases and later the elderly," Sisi said in brief comments after unveiling several development projects in Port Said. (AFP)
Belgium sees large initial shortfall of AstraZeneca vaccine
Belgium will receive less than half the number of Covid-19 vaccines it had expected from AstraZeneca in the first quarter, the country's vaccine taskforce said on Saturday.
Belgium had been expecting 1.5 million doses of the vaccine, which has still to be approved, by March, but would instead get around 650,000 doses.
Reuters reported on Friday that AstraZeneca had informed European Union officials it would cut deliveries of the vaccine by 60% to a total 31 million doses in the first quarter due to production problems. (Reuters)