Coronavirus vaccine news updates: WHO urges rich countries to stop jumping coronavirus vaccine queue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss plans on the Covid-19 vaccine roll out and the pandemic situation across the country. The meeting will be held through a video-link on Monday evening. Yesterday, another round of Covid-19 vaccination dry run was conducted across the nation. Stay tuned for live updates.
As the coronavirus mutates, the world stumbles to respond once again
Doctors and nurses at a South African hospital group noticed an odd spike in the number of Covid-19 patients in their wards in late October. The government had slackened its lockdown grip, and springtime had brought more parties. But the numbers were growing too quickly to easily explain, prompting a distressing question.
WHO urges rich countries to stop jumping coronavirus vaccine queue
The World Health Organization on Friday urged rich countries to stop jumping the queue and making bilateral deals for the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that right from the outset, wealthier nations had snapped up the majority of the supply of multiple vaccines -- potentially bumping up the price for everyone else battling the coronavirus pandemic.
In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesitate
As the French government seeks to ramp up its lagging Covid-19 vaccination campaign, it faces a tricky challenge: convincing all doctors to back the jabs, even though some share the same hesitations as the general population.
France national health authority approves Moderna's Covid vaccine
France's national health authority said Friday that it had approved the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Moderna for people 18 and older, clearing the way for a second option in the country's inoculation campaign.The move follows EU approval for the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. (AFP)
DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for carrying Covid-19 vaccines packed in dry ice
Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines to all aircraft operators who plan to transport Covid-19 vaccines packed in dry ice to various parts of the country.
Dry ice transforms into carbon dioxide gas at temperatures higher than -78 degrees Celsius under normal atmospheric pressure and therefore it is classified as "dangerous goods" by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), it said. (PTI)
EU paves way for more Pfizer vaccine shots after extra dose allowed
Europe's medicines regulator gave the go ahead on Friday for an extra sixth dose to be extracted from the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine vials, lifting the number of available shots at a time when supplies are short.
EU countries started inoculating people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine two weeks ago after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the shot's conditional approval under an authorisation which allows five doses to be extracted from each vial. (Reuters)