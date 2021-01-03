Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Bharat Biotech vaccine gets expert panel nod; DCGI to hold press conference at 11 am

A dry run of the coronavirus vaccination was conducted across 116 districts in all states and union territories. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the Covid-19 vaccines would be provided free of cost to everyone in the country. Stay tuned for more updates
Akhilesh Yadav's vaccine comment draws criticism
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country a "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also from NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.
While the ruling BJP accused Yadav of "insulting" doctors and scientists of the country, Abdullah said vaccines “don't belong to any political party, but humanity”.
Hours after terming the anti-Covid vaccine as a “vaccine of the BJP”, Yadav said in a tweet that he had full faith in scientists but not in the “taali and thali wali unscientific thinking of the BJP”. (PTI)
US Covid-19 vaccination: CDC says over 4.2 million doses administered
The USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 4,225,756 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 13,071,925 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 amET on Saturday. (Reuters)
How to register for Coronavirus vaccine in India?
The Centre has set up the Co-WIN platform website and app, registration upon which is mandatory in order to get a vaccine. Self-registration can be done on the platform, but prioritisation will be done on the basis of age and comorbidities.
Free vaccines would be provided in the first phase of the inoculation drive to the most prioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said based on suggestions by the panel formed in August 2020.
India inches closer to starting Covid-19 vaccination
India on Saturday approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for emergency usage. This means a massive vaccination drive is likely to begin in the country. In preparation for the same, the government conducted vaccination dry runs in all states and union territories on Saturday.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to hold a press conference today at 11 am.