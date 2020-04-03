Coronavirus: Will publicise notification to control prices of masks and sanitizers, Centre tells SC

'Publicise notification to control prices of masks'

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that it would publicise helpline numbers for effective implementation of its notification meant to control prices of face masks and sanitizers amid the coronavirus pandemic

The top court, through video conferencing, was hearing the plea of NGO 'Justice For Rights Foundation' and others seeking direction to ensure fair and equitable distribution of masks and also the sale and distribution of hand sanitizers and liquid soap among the public to deal with the pandemic, also called COVID-19.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta, which had earlier issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on the PIL, was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre is looking into the matter and will publish and publicize helpline numbers for effective implementation of its notification to control prices of said masks and sanitizers.

Lawyer Amit Kumar Sharma, appearing for the NGO, has sought the court's intervention to ensure that sale of masks and sanitizers take place at controlled and prescribed price.

The NGO said though steps have been taken, their implementation has not been timely and effective and the same is required to be done for controlling the spread of this pandemic.

It also said government officials including policemen be advised to take immediate and strict action in this regard of black-marketing and hoarding of masks and sanitizers.

The top court on April 1 had sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea seeking direction to ensure fair and equitable distribution of masks and also the sale and distribution of hand sanitizers and liquid soap among the public.

