Counting for Bypolls on in 11 states: Key takeaways

Counting of votes for assembly and constituency by-elections is on in 58 seats across 11 states, including Bihar. Counting for the election, held on November 3, began at 8 am and progressed strictly in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines. Here are 10 key takeaways:

1. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is ahead in 17 seats, but three ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh were trailing behind their Congress rivals.

BJP candidates are ahead in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mugaoli, Surkhi, Bada Malhera, Anuppur, Sanchi, Hatpiplya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Suwasara and Jaura seats.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the by-elections held on November 3. 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

2. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was leading in five seats, while the SP and an independent candidate were leading in one each as counting of votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats progressed on Tuesday.

An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani Assembly constituencies.

Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP's kitty.

3. In Karnataka, Congress was headed for huge upset as BJP’s lead increased in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira, according to vote count trends, which could end up as a huge setback for the DK Shivakumar-led Congress that wanted to prove a point to the saffron unit.

At the end of 12 rounds of counting in Rajarajeshwarinagar, BJP’s Munirathna polled 64,703 votes against Congress’ Kusuma Hanumantharayappa who has 33,527 and Krishnamurthy V of the JD(S) with 3,336. Munirathna’s lead is over 31,000 votes.

The BJP’s lead in Sira, after ten rounds of counting, is 5,975 with the party’s candidate CM Rajesh Gowda having polled 30,883 votes. Former Congress minister TB Jayachandra is trailing with 24,908 votes. The JD(S) candidate Ammajamma has 16,911. Poll managers expected Sira to be a photo-finish because of the three-way contest.

4. The ruling BJP in Manipur was ahead in two seats, while the Congress and an Independent candidate were leading in one constituency each for which bypolls were held on November 7.

According to early trends, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh was leading over his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 268 votes in the Wangoi seat. The ruling BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.

5. In Nagaland, independent candidates were leading in bypolls to Southern Angami I and Pungro Kiphire seats.

In the Pungro Kiphire constituency, Independent candidate T Yangsea Sangtam was leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam by 1,161 votes.

The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.

6. In Chhattisgarh, Congress contestant is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes in Marwahi Assembly constituency

As per the early trends, Dr KK Dhruw of the Congress is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes against his nearest rival Dr Gambheer Singh of the BJP, he said.

The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat where a bypoll was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) sitting MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi died on May 29.

7. In Odisha, the ruling BJD candidates have established early leads over their nearest BJP rivals in both Balasore and Tirtol assembly constituencies, where counting of votes polled in the by-elections, held last week, is in progress on Tuesday.

The deaths of Balasore's BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and Tirtol's BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das necessitated the by-elections which were held on November 3.

8. BJP candidates were leading in bypolls to Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand, early trends showed.

BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat.

9. In Telangana, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was leading over his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha by 2,485 votes after seven rounds.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM and is expected to be done in 23 rounds. The bypoll held on November 3 has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year. The main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

10. In Haryana, Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt by a margin 1,021 votes from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana, as per initial trends.

There will be 20 rounds of counting. The polling on November 3 for the Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68.57 per cent, sealing the fate of 14 candidates.

11. The ruling BJP in Gujarat is leading in all the eight seats, while Congress was trailing behind.

The bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June this year. Five of them then joined the ruling BJP, which fielded them from the same seats they had won in the 2017 elections. A total of 81 candidates contested the bypolls to eight seats on November 3, for which a voter turnout of 60.75 per cent was recorded.

(With inputs from agencies)