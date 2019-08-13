Court cancels bail of 3 UP cops accused in Unnao rape

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2019, 18:52pm ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2019, 18:57pm ist
Sitapur: The main accused in Unnao rape scandal BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sanger being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court, Sunday, Aug03, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_4_2019_000199A)

A Delhi court Tuesday cancelled the bail of three Uttar Pradesh police officials and sent them into custody for allegedly framing and murdering the father of Unnao rape survivor.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma passed the order.

Earlier in the day, the court framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others for the alleged murder of the rape survivor's father in judicial custody.

The court also framed charges against Sengar and others for allegedly assaulting and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018.

Charges have been framed against 10 accused. 

