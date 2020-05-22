COVID-19: Airlines start bookings for domestic routes

A day after the government announced guidelines for air travel, airline operators on Friday welcomed passengers on board announcing bookings for the resumption of domestic flights from May 25 and special measures for ensuring cleanliness inside the aircraft.

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air Vistara announced bookings on the truncated domestic schedule beginning Monday, two months after the government suspended air travel to battle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Airlines also assured passengers that they can redeem their credit shells while booking tickets for journeys from Monday.

Air Vistara announced that it would operate flights connecting 24 cities across the country.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta wrote an email to all travellers reassuring them that that airline was taking all precautions to keep the Covid-19 threat at bay.

“We look forward to welcoming you onboard our very own lean, clean flying machine,” Dutta said.

Vistara welcomed the decision to resume domestic flights. “Aviation is a growth engine for the economy and resumption of air travel will give great impetus to the government’s overall efforts in helping the country eventually return to normalcy," Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said.

“We have started bookings for domestic flights. #FlyTheNewNormal,” Air India said on its Twitter handle.