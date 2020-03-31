COVID-19: Centre extends validity of vehicle documents

In view of the countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Centre has extended the validity period of all expired motor vehicle related documents including driving licenses, permits, fitness certificate and registration, since February 1, to June 30.

Since a large number of motor vehicle owners not able to renew their expired documents due to the lockdown, the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued an advisory to all states and union territories extending its validity.

All motor vehicle related documents, which have expired since February 1, should be treated as valid till June 30, the advisory said.

The decision was taken to facilitate people facing difficulties in renewing validity of various motor vehicle documents due to the nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices, said an statement from the Ministry.

The documents include fitness, permits (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The ministry has requested all states to implement the advisory in "letter and spirit" so that the people, transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties, statement said.