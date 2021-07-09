Covid-19 crisis | This is a serious cause of concern: Health Ministry on crowded tourist spots

The Centre on Friday said 66 districts across 17 states and UTs reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week ending July 8.

It further said 80 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in India have been reported from 90 districts in 15 states and UTs, indicating the need for focused attention in these areas.

"We need to continue to take all precautions. In the United Kingdom, Russia and Bangladesh have seen a resurgence of Covid-19 cases," the Joint Secretary of Health Ministry said.

Taking note of the rising crowd at tourists spots, Dr V K Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said, "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern."

The ministry added that more than half of Covid-19 cases reported in India last week are from two states -- Maharashtra (21 per cent) and Kerala (32 per cent).

