COVID-19: No more lockdown for marriages from now

Desperate to marry your heartthrob this COVID-19 season?

It's easy now with the government allowing marriage functions during the lockdown from May 4 but you cannot invite more than 50 for the function.

The new guidelines for the lockdown, which is extended till May 17, has allowed marriage related gatherings where the families should ensure social distancing.

The maximum number of guests allowed will not be more than 50, the order said.

Since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed, people needed to take permission from District Magistrates for marriages and related functions.

With restrictions in place, very few marriages took place in the country and most of them did not have any gatherings while in some instances, people had even violated the restrictions by holding post-marriage parties.

There were also reports of people holding online marriages with the bride and bridegroom unable to travel due to travel restrictions.

In one instance in Delhi, two policemen were the only "guests" during a marriage as the couple was transported by them to a registrar following a request from their parents. Kerala also saw the marriage of actor Chemban Vinod during this lockdown.

The new guidelines also allow gatherings at funerals where 20 people are allowed. Funerals had seen tension in some areas, as locals objected to the burial fearing the spread of COVID-19, including one in Tamil Nadu where a doctor was buried in tense situation.

Officials said gatherings related to marriages and funerals are allowed across the country, except in containment zones but the number of attendees will be regulated as per the new guidelines. (ENDS)