COVID-19 pandemic prompts govt to accept foreign donations

The Central government has decided to accept foreign donations to the PM CARES Fund launched to pool resources to support its effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources said that the decision to accept donations from individuals and organizations in India and abroad had been taken in view of the “unprecedented nature” of the crisis that the pandemic had put the country into.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government had in 2018 decided against accepting foreign donations to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction work in flood-ravaged Kerala. It had triggered protests from certain sections, particularly in Kerala. The government, however, had stuck to its decision, which was in sync with the policy formulated by erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during the Tsunami in 2004.

The PM CARES Fund was set up as a public charitable trust in view of the several requests from India and abroad for making a generous contribution to support the Government in its fight against COVID-19. “In view of the interest expressed to contribute to government's efforts, as well as keeping in mind the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, contributions to the Trust can be done by individuals and organisations, both in India and abroad,” a source said on Wednesday.