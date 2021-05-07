'PM, Vardhan making mockery of democratic principles'

Covid-19: PM, Health Minister making mockery of democratic principles, says Congress leader P Chidambaram

The pandemic situation is going from bad to worse. The insufficient supply of vaccines is a hard, bitter truth, but the government is in denial, Chidambaram tweeted

PTI
PTI,
  • May 07 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 14:57 ist
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Asserting that the Covid-19 pandemic situation is going from bad to worse, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are refusing to own responsibility and are making a "mockery of democratic principles".

His remarks came after the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day in India, raising the country’s tally to 2,14,91,598. The active cases have crossed the 36-lakh mark.

"The pandemic situation is going from bad to worse. The insufficient supply of vaccines is a hard, bitter truth, but the government is in denial," Chidambaram tweeted.

"In Tamil Nadu, not all among 45 plus are getting the first dose and a small number the second dose. Nobody between 18 and 44 is getting the vaccine," he claimed.

The situation in other states is not very different, Chidambaram added.

"The PM and the Health Minister refuse to own responsibility and are making a mockery of democratic principles," the former Union minister alleged.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

P Chidambaram
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Narendra Modi
Dr Harsh Vardhan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

 