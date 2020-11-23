'Covid-19 situation going out of control': SC asks Centre, states to file report

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped Centre and states over the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country. It asked all states to file reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current Covid-19 situation.

Hearing a Suo Motu matter, a three-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, “All states and Union government must take adequate and appropriate steps to combat the situation.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, said that it has been informed that the Covid situation in the country is grim and is likely to worsen in December.

"We are hearing a huge spike in the current month. We want a latest status report from all states. Worse things may happen in December if states aren't well prepared," the bench said.

The top court was particularly concerned with the situation in Delhi.

"The situation in Delhi has worsened in last 2 weeks. We want to know how are you managing the situation. How are hospitals treating patients? Are there enough beds," the bench said.

The Delhi government said that it had reserved beds for Covid-19 patients in all hospitals now.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed that Delhi needs to do a lot more. He also submitted that Union Home Minister had a meeting on November 13, following which various directives have been issued.

The court would hear the matter next on Friday.