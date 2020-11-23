Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 4.5 lakh; recovery rate at 93.69%

India's coronavirus tally reached 90.95 lakh yesterday with 45,209 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.33 lakh with over 500 fatalities in 24 hours. After seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases for the first time increased by more than 1,200. India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 440,962. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.