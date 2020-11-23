Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 4.5 lakh; recovery rate at 93.69%

India's coronavirus tally reached 90.95 lakh yesterday with 45,209 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.33 lakh with over 500 fatalities in 24 hours. After seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases for the first time increased by more than 1,200. India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 440,962. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Covid-19 will soon become a past episode of 21st century: Harsh Vardhan
The rapidness at which coronavirus vaccines are being developed will have a significant effect on new technologies that will help in faster drug discoveries, lowering the cost and making it more affordable for the poor, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
How different hospitals handle babies born to Covid +ve mothers
Several newborns across the city have tested positive for Covid-19 within 24 to 48 hours of their birth.
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week
Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it, The Telegraph news site reported on Sunday.
Firms hit by Covid-19 embrace automation
Warehouses are increasingly automating their operations due to the pandemic, which is reshaping the way business is done in the post-Covid world.
Bengaluru teen with Covid-19 winds up at hospital with severe complications
While children are largely believed to be immune to Covid-19 complications, a 14-year-old girl with the disease ended up at the hospital with serious issues.
