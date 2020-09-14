UGC-NET exam postponed, to be conducted from Sept 24

Covid-19: UGC-NET exam postponed, to be conducted Sept 24 onwards

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 14 2020, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 20:15 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Ministry of Education's testing agency on Monday postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) after its dates were clashing with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam.

The NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. It will now be conducted September 24 onwards.

"The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. In view of that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

"This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently," she added.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UGC
COVID-19
Coronavirus
National Eligibility Test
National Testing Agency

What's Brewing

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

This arthritis drug helps in Covid-19 recovery

This arthritis drug helps in Covid-19 recovery

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

 