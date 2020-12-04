Covid-19: Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for phase 3 trials

Covid-19: Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for phase 3 clinical trials with biological therapy

The company had completed the phase 2 clinical trials with PegiHep last month

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 04 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 16:11 ist
The trials, which will commence in December, will be conducted on 250 patients across 20-25 centres in India, according to the filing. Credit: AP Photo

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to start phase 3 clinical trials with its biological therapy PegiHep in Covid-19 patients.

The company had completed the phase 2 clinical trials with PegiHep last month.

In a regulatory filing, Zydus Cadila said it has received approval from the DCGI to start the phase 3 clinical trials in Covid-19 patients with its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b or PegiHep.

The trials, which will commence in December, will be conducted on 250 patients across 20-25 centres in India, according to the filing.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, said, "we are encouraged by the results of phase 2 study of Pegylated Interferon alpha 2-b which has shown the potential to reduce virus titres when given earlier in the disease.

"Our efforts are to look at possible treatment options to fight Covid-19 which are safe, can be administered easily and also reduce the disease burden".

Further, the company said it is conducting a similar phase 2 trial in Mexico and is also working with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to open an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PegiHep in order to initiate appropriate clinical trials in the US.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zydus Cadila
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
USFDA

What's Brewing

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

 