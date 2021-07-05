Coronavirus News Live: Tamil Nadu villagers celebrate fishing festival flouting Covid norms

India's new Covid-19 cases fell about 2 per cent to 43,071 on Sunday, logging less than 50,000 cases for the seventh straight day. Meanwhile, new cases in Karnataka have fallen to the lowest levels in three-and-a-half months. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Tamil Nadu villagers celebrate fishing festival flouting Covid norms
Temples, malls reopen in Bengaluru; confusion over pubs
The third phase of Unlock in Karnataka, starting Monday, includes the opening of temples, malls and bars. Pubgoers, however, have to wait.
Read more
Health workers attend Covid-19 patients at a Covid Care Centre, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka reports 1,564 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest in three-and-a-half months
The curve of the second wave of novel coronavirus infections in Karnataka dipped further on Sunday after the state posted the lowest new numbers of cases in three and a half months.
Read more
India's daily new Covid-19 case numbers stay below 50,000-mark for seven days; Kerala, NE states still worrisome
India’s daily Covid-19 count has remained below 50,000 for the past seven days, but Kerala and some northeastern states continue to be a cause of concern due to the high test positivity rate.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.