Coronavirus News Live: Manipur announces total curfew for 10 days, starting July 18

India on Thursday reported 41,806 new Covid-19 cases and 581 fresh fatalities over the past 24 hours. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that "more dangerous" variants of Covid-19 could tear across the world as global infections soared to half a million daily, largely driven by the virulent Delta strain. Stay tuned for latest updates.
WHO experts warn of 'strong likelihood' of more dangerous Covid-19 variants
The World Health Organization's emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, potentially making it even harder to halt the pandemic.
Read more
With the wide prevalence of the Delta variant, Manipur Government announced a total curfew for 10 days, starting from July 18.
(ANI)
Primary health officials being escorted and facilitated by Indian Army jawans for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19, in the remotest forward villages near LoC in Jammu.
Credit: PTI Photo
Lockdown in Puducherry extended till July 31
The territorial government has extended the lockdown triggered by Covid-19 till the midnight of this month. The lockdown was to end tonight at 12. But, the coronavirus curfew would continue to be in force from 10 pm to 5 am on all days, said an official press release here. Socio-political celebrations and entertainment- related gatherings are prohibited.
Read more
WHO chief says it was 'premature' to rule out Covid lab leak
The head of the World Health Organisation acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the Covid-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak, and he said Thursday he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus.
Read more
Covid is especially risky for people with HIV, as per a large study
People living with HIV are more likely to become severely ill with Covid-19 and more likely to die if hospitalised than others infected with the coronavirus, according to a large new study. Nearly half of HIV-infected men older than 65 who are hospitalised for Covid-19 may die, the study found.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.