Coronavirus News Live: Manipur announces total curfew for 10 days, starting July 18

  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 07:25 ist
India on Thursday reported 41,806 new Covid-19 cases and 581 fresh fatalities over the past 24 hours. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that "more dangerous" variants of Covid-19 could tear across the world as global infections soared to half a million daily, largely driven by the virulent Delta strain. Stay tuned for latest updates.
  • 07:21

    WHO experts warn of 'strong likelihood' of more dangerous Covid-19 variants

    The World Health Organization's emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, potentially making it even harder to halt the pandemic.

    Read more

  • 07:20

    With the wide prevalence of the Delta variant, Manipur Government announced a total curfew for 10 days, starting from July 18.

    (ANI)

  • 07:15

    Primary health officials being escorted and facilitated by Indian Army jawans for door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19, in the remotest forward villages near LoC in Jammu.

    Credit: PTI Photo

  • 07:14

    Lockdown in Puducherry extended till July 31

    The territorial government has extended the lockdown triggered by Covid-19 till the midnight of this month. The lockdown was to end tonight at 12. But, the coronavirus curfew would continue to be in force from 10 pm to 5 am on all days, said an official press release here. Socio-political celebrations and entertainment- related gatherings are prohibited.

    Read more

  • 07:14

    WHO chief says it was 'premature' to rule out Covid lab leak

    The head of the World Health Organisation acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the Covid-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak, and he said Thursday he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus.

    Read more

  • 07:13

    Covid is especially risky for people with HIV, as per a large study

    People living with HIV are more likely to become severely ill with Covid-19 and more likely to die if hospitalised than others infected with the coronavirus, according to a large new study. Nearly half of HIV-infected men older than 65 who are hospitalised for Covid-19 may die, the study found.

    Read more

  • 07:12

    Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.