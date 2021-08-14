Coronavirus News Live: Canada enters supply deal with Moderna for vaccine beyond 2021

India reported 41,195 new Covid cases and 490 deaths on Friday. Over 55.01 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and 59,16,920 more are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said. Stay tuned for updates
China's new locally transmitted Covid cases down for the 4th straight day
China on Saturday reported 30 new locally transmittedCovid-19 cases for Aug. 13, down for the fourth consecutive day, offering fresh signs that a month-long outbreak may be waning.
The country reported 66 coronavirus infections in the mainland, down from 99 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. There were 36 imported cases.
The number of locally transmitted cases fell from 47 a day earlier to the lowest since July 30.
China reported 19 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 34 a day earlier.
No new deaths were reported.
(Reuters)
Australia's New South Wales reports record spike in Covid-19 cases to 466
New South Wales reported a record 466 new locally acquired cases ofCovid-19 on Saturday, officials said as Australia's most populous state remained in tight lockdown.
"This is the largest jump we have seen in a night," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. "It's fair to say that we are extremely concerned about the situation that we're in, in New South Wales."
(Reuters)
IBM to allow only fully vaccinated to return to US offices from Sept. 7
International Business Machines Corp said on Friday that it would allow only fully vaccinated USemployees to return to offices, which are set to open from Sept. 7, given the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.
"We will still open many of our USsites, where local clinical conditions allow, the week of Sept. 7. However, the reopenings will only be for fully vaccinated employees who choose to come into the office," Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux said in a memo sent to employees. (Reuters)
Canada enters supply deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine beyond 2021
The Canadian government said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for additional supply of its Covid-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend into 2024.
Canada will receive 40 million doses, as per the deal, with an option for an additional 65 million doses. The agreement will allow access to new Covid-19 vaccine adaptations. (Reuters)