Coronavirus News Live: EU removes US from Covid safe list for non-essential travel

India on Monday reported 42,909 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Karnataka has imposed 7-day institutional quarantine for people visiting the state from Kerala. Meanwhile, warned that 2,36,000 more people could die from Covid in Europe by December, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rates across the continent. Stay tuned for latest updates.
EU removes US from Covid safe list for non-essential travel
(AFP)
WHO sounds alarm over rising Covid deaths in Europe
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that 236,000 more people could die from Covid in Europe by December, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rates across the continent.
Read more
Are Delta Covid variant symptoms different?
Have symptoms of Covid-19 changed given that the Delta variant is currently the most common form of the virus in the United States?
Read here
Karnataka to vaccinate 2 crore people a month from September
Karnataka will administer 1.5-2 crore Covid vaccines every month from September. Every day, five lakh doses will be given. In addition, every Wednesday, this will be doubled to 10 lakh doses when the weekly Lasika Mela (vaccine fest) will be held, Health Minister K Sudhakar announced in Bengaluru on Monday.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.