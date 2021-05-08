Coronavirus live updates: Week-long total lockdown in Mizoram from May 10

A record 4,14,188 more persons contracted the coronavirus on Thursday in India with the virus claiming the lives of 3,915 people over the past 24 hours. Karnataka announced a complete lockdown from May 10-24 to curb the Covid-19 cases. Stay tuned for updates.
Covid threatens Everest climbing comeback plans
More than 30 sick climbers have been evacuated from the foot of Mount Everest, raising fears that coronavirus may scupper a hoped-for bumper season on the world's highest mountain.
Read more here
Govt lifts cash payment limit for Covid-19 treatment
The government Friday allowed cash payment beyond Rs 2 lakh in hospitals and nursing homes treating Covid-19 patients.
Read more here
Amid India’s Covid-19 crisis, a community mobilises
As California moves toward reopening, another crisis is unfolding halfway across the globe. India recorded about 410,000 coronavirus cases Thursday, a new global high, and 3,980 deaths, the highest national daily death toll in any country outside the United States. Experts believe the true number of cases and deaths is much higher.
Read more here
7-day total lockdown in Mizoram announced from May 10.
COVID-19: Indian-American Congresswoman issues appeal to raise funds for India
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has issued an urgent appeal to raise funds for India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19.
"India needs our help — and it's our moral responsibility to rise to the challenge. This is a global pandemic and until we crush the virus everywhere, we cannot fully recover,” Jayapal said on Friday.
Jayapal, who was recently in India to visit her family before the surge spiraled out of control, said all the funds raised would go to three initiatives. (PTI)