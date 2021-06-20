Coronavirus News Live: Brazil crosses grim milestone of 5 lakh Covid-19 deaths

India has administered more than 27.62 crore coronavirus vaccine doses so far with a total of 33,72,742 jabs being given, according to the health ministry. Various states have decided to ease restrictions to revive economic activities hurt by the recurrent lockdowns.
Brazil crosses grim milestone of 5 lakh Covid-19 deaths
Brazil on Saturday crossed the grim threshold of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, the country's health minister said, trailing only the United States in lives lost to Covid-19.
Read more
Nearly half of Bengaluru done with first Covid-19 dose
As of Saturday evening, 48.81 per cent of the city’s population had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Read more
DH Deciphers | Could Delta+ variant cause another Covid surge?
The emergence of a more mutated form of the infectious 'Delta' variant of the novel coronavirus has scientists on edge. Just as the Delta variant superseded all other variants, there is concern that Delta+, too, could take over. But in India, the middling pace of genomic sequencing means that not enough sequences have been processed to suggest the prevalence of this virus in the general population.
Read more
Open schools in batches, discourage co-curricular activities, panel tells Karnataka govt
Amid apprehension over the reopening of schools in the backdrop of a possible surge of the third wave of the Covid pandemic, the task force headed by eminent cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, has suggested a slew of measures to be adopted by the government and educational institutions as and ‘when the government decides to open the schools after consulting the stakeholders.’
Read more