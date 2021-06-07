Cow takes centre stage at farmers' protest in Haryana

Taking protests to a new level in India, an unusual sight of a ''protesting" cow was witnessed at the Fatehabad district of Haryana, while demanding the release of two arrested farmers on Sunday.

The farmers at the protest brought the cow inside the premises of a police station in Tohana, claiming that it was the 41st witness of the incident.

"The present government considers itself as a government of cow worshippers, or cow lovers. We have brought the sacred animal as a symbol because it is considered pure and pious, and its presence might be helpful in putting some sense into the government," one of the protesting farmers told NDTV.

The cow was left at the police station, tied to a small pole inside the premises with water and some grass kept for it.

A farmer told NDTV that the police officials will be responsible for providing it with food and water.

Following the release of the two arrested farmers on bail later that night, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKU) called off the plan to surround police stations in Haryana as a part of the protest. However, the farmers will continue to protest in Tohana.

Vikas Sisar and Ravi Azad, two farmer leaders, were arrested for surrounding Haryana MLA Devendra Singh Babli’s home last Wednesday. Prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was leading the sit-in protest at the police station in Tohana.

Earlier, these farmers had registered a case against Babli for allegedly abusing them verbally while protesting against the centre’s farm laws and later he also expressed regret for the same.

Many farmer groups across Haryana have been opposing the functioning of BJP-JJP leaders.