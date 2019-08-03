CPM decides to take on Mamata on social media

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'speak to Didi' public outreach initiative seems to have started a social media war among major political parties in the state.

CPM is all set to launch its counter-campaign “Will there be an answer?” on social media posing several questions to the Chief Minister on various alleged failures of her government. According to the CPM state leadership, the questions will be on the mounting debt burden of the West Bengal government under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, lack of employment opportunities, police excess and alleged farmer suicides due to debt.

“The TMC government has started the ‘Speak to Didi’ spending the tax-payers' money. We will pose these questions to the Chief Minister. We want to see whether she has the courage to respond,” said CPM Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty.

He alleged that the number provided by the state government for the programme does not function properly and complainants have been unable to utilise the facility.

Keen on intensifying its social media war against TMC, the Bengal unit of the CPM has sought applications for its new social media initiative called CPIM Digital. According to a statement issued by the party, applications are being invited for tasks such as survey, data analysis and public outreach.

“Unlike other parties, it is not possible for us to hire professional poll strategists. So we are urging those who want to voluntary work for CPI(M) and contribute to our public outreach program,” said CPM state secretary Surjyaj Kanta Mishra.

The CPM wants to ask uncomfortable questions at the Chief Minister, through agitations on the streets as well. The party’s youth wing DYFI has planned posters and banners for its upcoming demonstration on Wednesday.