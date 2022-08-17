CSC and tourism ministry align to deliver NIDHI portal services in rural areas

Common Services Centers, under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, partnered with the Ministry of Tourism to deliver through it the services of National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI) portal in the country’s rural areas.

NIDHI is a digital platform accessible through https://nidhi.nic.in, where all types of accommodation units can register themselves to become part of the country’s hospitality industry.

The hospitality units can benefit from and ensure delivery of various services by registering on NIDHI.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two, CSCs will be set up at tourist locations to maintain the internet accessibility scheme of PM Wani, and deliver other services.

Apart from this, a centralised platform will be designed and developed to provide online services to NIDHI’s registered users. NIDHI users could register on the centralised portal to offer hotel booking and other hospitality/tourism-related services.

Further, bookings for all tourist points will be integrated with this portal. It will be known as NIDHI SETU.

CSC will also design and develop a common platform for the Union Ministry of Tourism that will cover the following services: booking for heritage site visit at nearby CSCs, booking for national park visit at nearby CSCs, booking for monuments visit at nearby CSCs, temple visit reservations, online pooja bookings, prasad delivery, hotel booking and other facilities, any other travel-, hospitality- and tourism-related booking service, which may be decided between the parties.

Elaborating on the partnership, Dinesh Tyagi, managing director of CSC (Special Purpose Vehicle) said: “This initiative will transform the ecosystem of the tourism sector in rural areas. Through this partnership, CSC entrepreneurs can help citizens in rural areas access various tourism- and hospitality-related services.”