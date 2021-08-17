CSC launches career counselling for rural youths

Ajith Athrady
  • Aug 17 2021, 22:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

The Common Services Centers, under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has launched career counselling service through its Education focused CSC Academy Centers across the country to align vocational and skill-based education among students in rural areas to increase employability and generate livelihood.

The initiative aims to serve students from class 9 to under-graduates and high school dropouts in rural areas, through customised career counseling and guidance services based on their individual needs.

The career guidance session will comprise of generic counselling, which will be done bi-monthly through the online platform in both English and Hindi. Academic experts from partner institutions like IIT, ISB, Amity and Symbiosis will be invited to share the desired skills and personality traits required for various academic streams like arts, science, commerce, and management.

The CSC will also arrange for special counselling sessions for a specific CSC Academy depending on their requirements. These sessions will be customised based on the students’ academic interest and profile.

Elaborating on the initiative, Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC (Special Purpose Vehicle-SPV) , said: “With the Career Guidance Cell, we are embarking on a new chapter on the education front.Our career guidance initiative seeks to bridge that gap and help students and their parents understand the options available to them as far as career choices are concerned.”

CSC
counselling
career counselling

