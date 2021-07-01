Curb the urge for publicity: Amit Shah tells probationary IPS officers

Curb the urge for publicity: Shah tells IPS officers

Shah also advised the officers at level of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police to visit tehsils and villages to meet people

Shemin Joy, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 21:04 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the probationary officers of 72nd batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) through video conferencing, in New Delhi.Credit: PTI Photo

Overcome fears of transfers to avoid pressure, stay away from social media, curb the urge for publicity and avoid inaction and extreme action -- this is what Union Home Minister Amit Shah told a group of probationary IPS officers on Thursday. 

Shah also advised the officers at level of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police to visit tehsils and villages to meet people and they should stay overnight to gain confidence of locals so that there would be information flow. 

Addressing the Probationary Officers of 72nd Batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) online, he touched upon allegations faced by police. 

"There are allegations of no action and extreme action against the police. Police should avoid these and move towards just action. Action means natural action and police should understand the law and do the right thing," he said. 

Emphasising that the concept of 'side posting' need to be shunned, he said no such work in the police system which is not of importance. 

"Because of this you will remain under stress and many times you will not be able to do your work properly under the fear of being transferred. If you make up your mind to take transfers in their stride, then the pressure and stress on you will be greatly reduced. You will be able to do your duty better once you overcome the fear of transfers," Shah said. 

The Home Minister also advised the officers to stay away from publicity as the urge to seek publicity hinders work. He advised police officers to stay away from social media though it is difficult thing to do. 

"All of you should take a vow that every day you will make a note in your diary whether the work you have done was done only for the sake of publicity," he said. 

He also advised the officers to take better care of Constables, who form the bulk of the force and do crucial work, and show sensitivity to their needs.

Amit Shah
ips officers
Indian Police Service

