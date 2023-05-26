Curfew relaxed in parts of violence-hit Manipur

The existing curfew has been relaxed in some parts of violence-hit Manipur from 5 am to 12 noon.

People can now move out of their residences subject to the condition that they will not be allowed to gather for any purpose other than to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies.

