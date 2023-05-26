Curfew relaxed in parts of violence-hit Manipur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2023, 10:54 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 10:54 ist
Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles jawans are currently deployed in the state. Credit: AFP File Photo

The existing curfew has been relaxed in some parts of violence-hit Manipur from 5 am to 12 noon. 

People can now move out of their residences subject to the condition that they will not be allowed to gather for any purpose other than to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies.

More details are awaited. 

India News
Manipur

