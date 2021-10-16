CWC Meet highlights: India no longer a democracy, it has earned label of electoral autocracy, says Congress

In an apparent message to the G23, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said she is a full-time, hands-on party president and there is no need for leaders to speak to her through the media. In her opening remarks at the CWC meeting, Gandhi asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount. However, the biggest development was Rahul Gandhi saying that he would consider to become the party chief once again.