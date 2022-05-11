Cyclone Asani: All flights to and from Vizag cancelled, air services hit at Vijayawada

For a second consecutive day, all the flights in and out of Visakhapatnam were cancelled, while air services to Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were also affected on Wednesday due to the cyclonic storm Asani in Bay of Bengal.

With the cyclonic storm coming closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast and triggering rains and gusty winds in the region, authorities have suspended air services to and from Visakhapatnam Airport for a second day in a row as a precautionary measure.

IndiGo announced the cancellation of all its arrival and departure flights, while AirAsia cancelled morning flights from Delhi and Bengaluru.

"A decision about AirAsia evening flights is awaited," Director of the Visakhapagnam Airport said in a tweet.

While Air India has also cancelled all its flights, Spicejet cancelled its flight to Kolkata.

Spicejet said a decision about other flights scheduled in the afternoon and evening will be taken after a review of the situation.

The cyclone has also hit air services at Vijayawada International Airport. Several flights in and out of Vijayawada scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled.

IndiGo announced cancellation of flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Link services to Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Kadapa have also been suspended.

All air services were also suspended at Rajahmundry Airport. Nine flights from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Hyderabad were cancelled.