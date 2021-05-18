Cyclone Tauktae news live: Cyclone moves north-northeast, to gradually weaken into a severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Tauktae early on Tuesday morning moved northwards clearing the Gujarat coast and continued to show a weakening trend, IMD said. The threat had forced the evacuation of over 1.5 lakh people in Gujarat and leaving two barges with 410 people on board adrift in the Arabian Sea. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Cyclone Tauktae move towards north-northeast, to gradually weaken into a severe cyclonic storm
Heavy rain and wind batters down trees in Maharashtra
Restoration works in Amreli
Major Gujarat airports shut due to cyclone Tauktae
As cyclone Tauktae continued its relentless march towards the coast of Gujarat, where it is expected to make a landfall by Monday night, major airports in the state shutdown operations till Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
Cyclone Tauktae : Winds, rain partially damage 190 structures in Pune
Gusty winds coupled with rains caused by very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae led to collpase of roofs of houses and uprooting of utility poles in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.
Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat's coastal areas plunge into darkness
Towns and villages plunged into darkness due to power outages and several trees and electric poles were uprooted in areas near Gujarat's coast as cyclone 'Tauktae' began making a landfall on Monday night, bringing along with it very strong winds and heavy rainfall.
