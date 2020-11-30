D K Shivakumar wants thorough investigation into N R Santhosh's suicide bid

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee State President D K Shivakumar said he was in favour of a thorough investigation into the alleged suicide attempt by N R Santhosh serving as political secretary of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of Congress workers’ convention at Basel Missionaries auditorium on Sunday.

Shivakumar said that though he had not named anyone in particular, some leaders in BJP are already feeling guilty. “They just try hard to prove their innocence. As an Opposition party president, it is my sincere duty to react and inform people,” he stressed.

It is clear that Santhosh was not facing any financial crisis or any differences in the marital relationship. Thus it is obvious there are political reasons behind his alleged suicide attempt. So a detailed investigation should be conducted, he insisted.

Shivakumar said he was aware of the ‘dealings’ in political circle involving Santhosh.

“An in-depth investigation will reveal the reason behind Santhosh taking the extreme step,” he said.

On BJP government’s decision to make ‘Love Jihad’ a punishable offence, he said that BJP should first collect information on how many siblings of its leaders, especially from the Centre, had married people of their choice.

He added that India was a secular and democratic country and choosing a religion, caste, belief or a partner is left to an individual’s discretion.

To a query on different factional feuds denting the Congress party’s image in the state, he rubbished the claim stating that Congress was now united.