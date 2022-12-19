‘Data protection bill likely to be passed in Monsoon Session’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that the government is expecting to get the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to be held in July, 2023.

Addressing at Google For India event, the minister said another bill on Digital India Act will be also floated in a month for public consultation.

He said under Telecommunication Bill, the government will be coming up with light touch regulation with focus on user protection.

He said our focus is on the middle class and poorer sections of society and as a government, we are very keen to make sure that every marginalised section of the society is able to get a similar level of technology as the better endowed.

The new draft of the data protection bill was released on November 18 this year.