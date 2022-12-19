‘Data protection bill may be passed in Monsoon Session'

‘Data protection bill likely to be passed in Monsoon Session’

Addressing at Google For India event, the minister said another bill on Digital India Act will be also floated in a month for public consultation

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 22:13 ist
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that the government is expecting to get the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and Telecommunication Bill passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to be held in July, 2023.

Addressing at Google For India event, the minister said another bill on Digital India Act will be also floated in a month for public consultation.

He said under Telecommunication Bill, the government will be coming up with light touch regulation with focus on user protection.

He said our focus is on the middle class and poorer sections of society and as a government, we are very keen to make sure that every marginalised section of the society is able to get a similar level of technology as the better endowed.

The new draft of the data protection bill was released on November 18 this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Data Protection Bill
India News

What's Brewing

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

 