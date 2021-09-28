DCGI allows SII to enrol 7-11-yr-olds in vaccine trial

DCGI allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11-year-olds in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 28 2021, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 12:56 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its Covid-19 vaccine trial.

More to follow...

Serum Institute of India
DCGI
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

