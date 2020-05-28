COVID-19: Death toll rises to 4,531, tally over 1,58L

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 4,531, number of cases climb to 1.58 lakh

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 11:00 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,531 and the number of cases climbed to 1,58,333 in the country, registering an increase of 194 deaths and 6,566 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,110 while 67,691 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Thus, around 42.75 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Delhi
Gujarat
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

US coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

US coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 