COVID-19 toll rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 28 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 18:54 ist
A local resident dressed as Yamraj or Hindu god of death, wearing a novel coronavirus-themed balloon necklace, gestures as he poses during an awareness about social distancing and staying at home organised by Delhi police during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,010, while 7,026 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, 23.44 per cent of the infected people have recovered so far, a senior Health Ministry official said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 