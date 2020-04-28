Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,010, while 7,026 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, 23.44 per cent of the infected people have recovered so far, a senior Health Ministry official said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.