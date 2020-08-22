Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

Death toll in Air India Express plane crash rises to 20

Mangled remains of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing on Friday night, at Karippur in Kozhikode, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20.

V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, a senior district official said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

It had broken into pieces in the impact. Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.

