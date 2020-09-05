Deaths due to consuming spurious liquor rise in Karnataka amid slump in all-India figures

Karnataka has earned the ignominy of having the highest number of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in the country last year, overtaking Madhya Pradesh which has halved such deaths from 2018.

Altogether 1,296 people, including 108 women, lost their lives by consuming spurious liquor in the country in 1,141 cases last year compared to 1,365 deaths in 1,346 instances in 2018.

While the number of deaths across the country saw a decrease, Karnataka recorded an increase to 268 in 2019 from 218 deaths. Of the 268, ten were women.

Madhya Pradesh, which topped the list with 410 deaths in 2018, witnessed a decrease by more than half to 190, including 15 women, last year to bag the third position while Punjab with 191 deaths came second. Punjab too witnessed a rise from 159 deaths in 2018.

Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand (115 deaths each), Assam (98) and Rajasthan (88) were other states with high number of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. Assam's death toll was from just two cases while other states have more or less the same number of cases and victims.

The analysis of the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019' report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that people belonging to the 30-45 years age bracket died the most due to consumption of spurious liquor followed by people in 45-60 years age group with 360 deaths.

In a shocking revelation, four children, including a girl, below the age of 14 years were also victims in this category while 30 people, including eight girls, were in aged 14 to 18 years.

When it came to 45-60 years, there were 360 victims, including 25 women, and in above 60 years category, there were 103, including five women.

Officials said though the death figures was just around 1,300 and saw a decrease, it did not mean that the menace of illicit liquor is still there. They said the state Excise Departments should be more vigilant.

Among sudden deaths, including heart attacks, Karnataka (4,978) was placed third behind Maharashtra (15,358).

A total of 47,295 sudden deaths were reported last year, which was an increase of 4.5%. Among them were six transgenders and 8,064 women.

In heart attack deaths, the country witnessed an 8.7% rise last year when 28,005 people, including one each transgender from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, died. In 2018, the number of victims were 25,764.

Maharashtra topped the list with 11268 followed by Kerala (3,077), Gujarat (2,888) and Karnataka (1,554) in heart attack related deaths.

The age-group analysis showed that the highest number of victims were 45-60 years age group with 11,402 followed by 30-45 years (7,752) and above 60 years (6,612).

Close to half of the 95 children below the age of 14 years who died due to heart attack were girls (44). In the age group of 14-18 years, there were 123 deaths, including 25 girls.

According to the report, 2,381 people, including 401, victims were in the age group of 18-30 years.