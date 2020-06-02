Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclone, likely to turn into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"Deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm around noon today," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The cyclone has been named 'Nisarga'. The name has been proposed by Bangladesh, Mohapatra said.

It is likely to turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by Tuesday night, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said

The IMD on Monday said that the cyclone will have an impact on Mumbai.

Depression and deep depression are two stages before a storm takes form of a cyclone.