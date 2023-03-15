'Delhi Excise case larger conspiracy by Centre': BRS MLC K Kavitha moves SC against ED summons

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister's daughter K Kavitha approached the Supreme Court against summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged scam related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha declined immediate hearing on her plea and fixed it for March 24.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Kavitha, contended that she had earlier appeared before the ED on March 7 but the repeated summons were contrary to law because the petitioner was a woman.

She claimed the Enforcement Directorate is eliciting false statements from other witnesses by threatening to place them and their family members under arrest.

"The Petitioner verily believes that the investigation against her is nothing more than a fishing expedition being undertaken by the Enforcement Directorate solely at the behest of the incumbent ruling political party. The Enforcement Directorate, in teeth of settled law, summoned her to appear before their offices in New Delhi and has confiscated her cellular phone without any written order for production of the said phone," her plea claimed.

She apprehended that she would be physically and mentally coerced by the Enforcement Directorate.

"There is no case against the petitioner. The only basis on which the Petitioner has been implicated is on basis of certain statement of few persons who have given incriminating statement qua themselves as well as allegedly against the Petitioner. However, such statements have been extracted out of threat and coercion, which is evident from the fact that on March 10, 2023, one Arun Ramachandran Pillai, have retracted his statement. The credibility of the statements purported to be against the petitioner is under serious doubt," her plea said.

Kavitha accused the ED of acting in "extremely shameful" manner and as per a "larger conspiracy orchestrated at the behest of the members of the incumbent ruling party at the Center".

She pointed out a remand application of one of the accused containing the contact details of the petitioner got leaked to the media and the public.

"The remand application was shared extensively over social media, especially by the members of the incumbent ruling party at the Center. Such act is petty, illegal, and an unfortunate reflection upon the malicious conduct of the Enforcement Directorate in consonance with the political party in power at Center," she alleged.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with a number of accused had already been arrested in the case.

The CBI had first lodged the case on August 17, 2022 under Section 120B IPC and Section 7 of the PC Act, 1988. A total of 15 persons were specifically named in the FIR, including Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister as well as Excise Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) for various irregularities in framing and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy for the year 2021-22. Subsequently, a case was also registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kavitha had earlier been questioned by the CBI in the case.

It was alleged Kavitha held benami investment in Indospiritis, a liquor firm involved in the scam. ED alleged Arun Ramchandran Pillai represented Kavitha in Indospirits.

It was alleged the South lobby, which included Kavitha, bribed AAP government to formulate an excise policy to facilitate the companies to win the bids and to form a cartel and control the retail outlets in Delhi. Kavitha invested money through her benamis and took back the money from the company later after getting the licenses, it was alleged.