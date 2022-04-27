Delhi govt directs fire dept to audit state-run hospitals

Fire department to audit Delhi govt-run hospitals

  • Apr 27 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 18:09 ist

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the fire department to conduct an audit in state-run hospitals across the national capital amid increasing fire incidents in the city due to rising temperature, officials said.

The direction comes hours after Prime minister Narendra Modi asked states to undertake fire audits, especially of hospitals, citing rising cases of such incidents amid searing heat in many parts of the country.

The Department of Delhi Fire Services said it has received around 3,500 fire and emergency-related calls, including cases of house collapses, since April 1 and that it will start the audit process soon.

"We have been directed by the Delhi government to conduct a fire audit of the 38 government-run hospitals for now. But we will be conducting audits in all the hospitals. In case we find any default in their fire safety system, shortcomings will be highlighted, and accordingly, they will have to take corrective measures," a senior fire official said.

In a meeting with chief ministers -- convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation -- the prime minister also spoke about the rise in fire incidents in forests due to rising mercury levels.

He recalled the loss of several lives due to fire tragedies, including those in hospitals, last year. 

Delhi
fire personnel
hospitals
Audits

