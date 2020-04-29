Delhi govt in touch with other states on MHA order on migrant workers: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government is in touch with other states on the Home Ministry's order concerning migrant workers and they would come out with a proper plan in the next one-two days.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal asked migrant workers to stay home and follow lockdown till the time the plan is executed.

According to the order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country were allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

In Delhi, there are currently thousands of migrant workers staying at government-run shelters following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"The Union Home Ministry has issued an order concerning migrant workers today. We are in talks with other state governments on this issue.

"We will inform you (migrant workers) in next one or two days once planning is executed and till then, stay home and follow the lockdown," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19 outbreak last month, thousands of migrant workers started leaving for their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

However, many were stopped by authorities which made arrangements for their accommodation at several centres.

"Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in an order issued to all states and union territories.

Listing the conditions, the Ministry of Home Affairs said all states and union territories should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their states and union territories, it said.