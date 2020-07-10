Delhi HC rejects plea by Sharjeel Imam against extension of time to complete probe

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam against extension of time granted to Delhi police to complete probe against him in a case lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and declining him statutory bail.

Justice V Kameshwar Rao rejected his petition filed against the trial court's order of April 25, extending time of investigation by 90 days and denying him bail subsequently on this ground on May 4.

The court noted the prosecution has already given grounds for extension of time, including lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain global Covid-19 pandemic, which seriously disrupted the investigation. The trial court, while granting the extension of investigation, has satisfied itself with the application or report of the prosecutor, the judge said.

The court also rejected a contention by senior advocate Rabecca M John, appearing for Sharjeel that filing of the report by the prosecutor for extension on 88 th day was mala fide to deny him bail.

"The UAPA provides for extension of the period of investigation for a further period of 90 days i.e. totalling 180 days...it is only when despite efforts, investigation could not be completed in time, that the investigating authority approached the court for extension," it noted.

Sharjeel was arrested from his native place at Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28 after his December 13, 2019 speech during anti CAA-NPR-NRC protest for cutting Chicken's neck, connecting India to North East, had gone viral. He also faced criminal cases in Assam, Imphal and Itanagar.